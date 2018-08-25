Much has been written and said about the need for bike lanes in Charleston and in particular on the Legare Bridge across the Ashley River. Previous discussions have cited other bike friendly cities such as Amsterdam. So why not here in Charleston?
In Amsterdam they have created bike lanes 5 feet wide that are separated from the road, complete with their own traffic signals. They have done a proper job and avoided half measures such as painting white lines on an existing road, then hoping for the best.
There are adequate parking facilities with racks that hold 4,000 bikes.
The real kicker is the climate. In Amsterdam the temperature rarely gets above 75, and the humidity is quite low, making for a comfortable bike ride. People can ride several miles in their city clothes and arrive at their office without having to take a shower or change clothes. Compare this to Charleston, where the heat index might reach 110 degrees.
Perhaps Charleston could experiment with a converted van to “ferry” bike riders across the bridge. This would help assess the need for a bike lane or a bike-only bridge.
Brian Hill
Captiva Row
Charleston