Does character still matter when we elect the politicians who do the people’s business? We have a president who is a consistent liar. Fact checks have indicated that he has told over 3,000 lies since being elected. Would a man of character make fun of a handicapped reporter, separate infants and children from their parents, talk about women with total disrespect, and show total disrespect for the press, FBI, CIA and the government institutions that are a vital part of our national democracy?
Trump has destroyed the GOP, the party of balance and budgets, free trade, strong alliances, civil rights and anti-dictators. His character is a direct reflection of his conduct. The GOP is now the party of Trump. He plays to his base and has forgotten that he is the president of the United States, not just his Trumpsters.
Trump has the support of the Christian right, but his actions are in direct violation of Christ’s teachings. I saw a bumper sticker the other day that read, “Another Christian for Donald Trump.” If Trump is a Christian, then he should demonstrate some character. Men of character treat others with dignity and respect, and they try to practice the Golden Rule, which is at the core of all religions.
Character should be the foundation upon which all people build their reputations. The big question is, does character still matter to the American people? We will find out in November.
Brooks P. Moore
Blue House Road
Ladson