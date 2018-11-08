Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 74F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.