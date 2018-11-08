We have lived in the same house in Charleston County since late 2006 and have been registered voters in the same West Ashley precinct where we have voted in the same church for each election, using six voting booths.
During the past 10 years, our area has boomed with new construction and probably more than doubled in population. Yet, no changes have been made to our polling place to accommodate voters. We still have only six voting machines.
Tuesday, it took us over two hours waiting outside and in hallways before being seated in the sanctuary. Then we waited another hour before we reached the voting machines. We arrived at 9:15 a.m. and did not leave until noon.
As we were leaving, even more people were lined up outside waiting to get in.
Surely someone in authority must know that when a precinct increases in the number of registered voters, there needs to be an adjustment in the number of voting booths. I shudder to think of the 2020 presidential election.
I saw young women with babies, elderly people with walkers, disabled people and those with limited time off from work. And I watched others leave before voting.
There should be no barriers to our right to vote within a reasonable amount of time and with less inconvenience. Thank God there was one bathroom available.
Betty Reed
Ashley Garden Boulevard
Charleston