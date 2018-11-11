Paul Waldman’s column in the Nov. 7 Post and Courier endorses the idea that Election Day should be a national holiday. That sounds nice, but there are several likely negative outcomes, such as the addition of another paid holiday with its inherent loss of productivity, something we don’t need.
Employers would logically object or attempt to place restrictions on workers. They would argue that many would take the holiday and not vote anyway, and then we would impose a requirement to turn in a “vote validation” document in order to get paid, etc. It would quickly evolve into a mess.
There are much simpler systems in use in much of the rest of the world. By far the most widely used practice is to have elections on Sundays or on a weekend. This would allow most workers to vote at their convenience during a normal day off from work, as very few employees work on Saturdays and Sundays.
The significant exception to this practice is the European Union, which allows voting to occur over a four-day period and varies somewhat from country to country (clearly established to eliminate objections to the establishment of the Union itself.)
At the same time, we need to develop a national system to assure that all eligible voters can vote at their convenience, either by absentee ballot, by mail, by appearing at a designated location in every district or by a verifiable electronic method.
If we do it right, the practice of having polling stations, with staffing problems, unreliable equipment, etc., would eventually recede into the past, and our schools would get their day back.
Continuing the current patchwork of methods is intolerable in a country that calls itself “the world’s greatest democracy.”
Fritz Saenger Jr.
Lettered Olive Lane
Mount Pleasant