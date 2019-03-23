Many in the Lowcountry share the same frustration with educational shortcomings as demonstrated at the March 18 Charleston County School Board meeting. Despite spending millions of dollars, the school board apparently has been unable to improve things.
But the board doesn’t share the belief that such frustrations should be made known through disorderly conduct, showing a lack of respect or racial finger-pointing, as done by Elder James Johnson and the National Action Network.
I was reminded of a recent report that I feel is important to point out: In the 2017-18 school year, the school board reported 61,000 behavioral incidents in schools, more than 1,500 of which were threats or physical altercations with teachers.
If people don’t show respect for authority, regardless of how frustrated they are, how can they expect students to behave? Like my grandmother used to say, “You draw more flies with honey than you do with vinegar.”
Larry Ladue
Wespanee Drive
Charleston