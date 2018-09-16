Parents, now that school is in full swing, it appears that some of you have not been doing your over-the-summer studying. Specifically, it is clear that many of you are not aware of the consequences of using a cellphone while driving.
While I don’t think you would let a drunk neighbor drive your children to school, you are clearly OK with driving while holding a phone (driving one handed), which is at the demonstrated ability of an inebriated person. This has been tested and proved in numerous studies.
Perhaps you just don’t care about your child’s well-being, but I do care about mine. Please consider the reality of how important a phone call has to be to risk your child’s life to answer it.
Joseph Carastro IV
Bower Lane
Johns Island