The finding and hopefully the rescue soon of the soccer team and coach in the Thamg Luang caves in Thailand is a wonderful news story and a great example of what people can do.
The international cooperation and support for finding the team is another example of what can and should be done. It also should be recognized that the search is dangerous and that the SEAL divers went beyond the normal expectations of bravery.
Obviously they are now safer and will soon be fed and checked, but next comes the difficult task of actually rescuing them as there is still a danger of further flooding and the difficulty of getting untrained people through the waters and tunnels.
Cheer and be glad that the parents’ prayers have been answered so far, and believe that the support that has arrived will get them out in a few days.
Dennis Fitzgerald
Landale Street
Melbourne, Australia