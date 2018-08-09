The claim in the Aug. 7 letter to the editor, “Making deals,” that President Barack Obama sent planeloads of cash to Iran for one Army deserter is inaccurate.
CNN reported at the time (January 2016) that five men were released, including an American journalist in a prisoner swap. The money coincidentally sent to Iran was theirs and had been held by the United States since the Reagan administration.
It was publicly announced in the United States and only became part of anti-Obama conspiracy theories six months later when Iranians started the rumor. This was covered by fact checker Snopes.com.
Francis X. Archibald
Central Haven Drive
Mount Pleasant