The Charleston Animal Society and their South of Broad supporters have been advocating for such restrictions on the carriage industry that they will be unable to operate their businesses. They claim its all for the horses. Really?
What do you think will happen to those horses if the carriage companies no longer take in these Amish cast offs. Well, as one advocate declared recently, “they’ll go to a big pasture somewhere where they will live in peace and contentment.” Really?
Whose pasture? Hers? Is she going to purchase at least one acre (probably more land for a draft) per rescue horse of good quality land, that drains well? In the Lowcountry? Don’t make me laugh. Is she going to drill a well out in the pasture to ensure the horse has good clean fresh water to drink each and every day? Break the ice in the winter and change every day in the summer because of mosquitoes? Is she going to spend every weekend fixing fences and the barn, while friends go off to the beach? Is she going to pay for the farrier, hay, shots, vet bills? Is she going to do the backbreaking work of keeping the pasture in good shape? Is she going to pick up tons of manure and then properly manage it so it doesn't run off to local waterways? Is she going to sleep in the barn when the horse is colicking and wake up every two hours to change the gallon large IV bags? Or slowly walk the horse at 3 a.m. so it doesn't lie down and twist its colon to death? Is she going to purchase 50-lb bags of feed and schlep them out to the barn? Is the horse going to eat the best feed she can find, and eat tuna casserole herself? Is she never going to go out for drinks with the girls from the office, because, you know, horses. Is the horse going to see the dentist to have his teeth floated while she swallows handfuls of aspirin for her own toothache? Is she going to be out in the barn, rain or shine, 32 or 105 degrees twice a day no matter what? In sickness and in health? Is she going to keep the barn spotless while her bed sheets haven't been laundered in a month? Is she going to keep a loaded gun by the door in case a predator gets after the horse and disregard her own safety as she runs out to where the dogs are barking in the middle of the night in her pajamas and barefoot?
I hardly think these animal advocates have the intestinal fortitude to do this for a week let alone for the life of the animal. And since that is the case, these noble creatures will end up at the butcher, but at least she won't have to watch the bolt go between their gorgeous eyes and see the terror in those eyes after years of faithful service pulling a plow for Amish farmers. To all these "advocates": Either pick up a manure fork or shut up. No? Then let the carriage companies do all of the above for these horses, in return for slow walking a bunch of tourists around our beautiful city, in a wagon that the horses barely notice. And while you are keeping your mouth shut, take out your credit card. https://learnhorserescue.org/donate or http://www.hopeacresrescue.org
Joan E. Peters
Irish Luck Farm
Coral Acres Road
Moncks Corner