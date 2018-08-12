The Charleston Animal Society and its South of Broad supporters have been advocating for restrictions on the carriage industry such that they will be unable to operate their businesses. They claim it’s all for the horses. Really?
What do you think will happen to those horses if the carriage companies no longer take in these Amish castoffs? Well, as one advocate declared recently, “they’ll go to a big pasture somewhere where they will live in peace and contentment.” Whose pasture? Is she going to buy at least an acre (probably more land for a draft animal) per rescue horse? Is she going to drill a well in the pasture to ensure the horse has good, clean fresh water to drink every day? Break the ice in the winter and refill daily in the summer because of mosquitoes? Is she going to spend weekends fixing fences and the barn while her friends go to the beach?
Is she going to pay for the farrier, hay, shots, vet bills? Is she going to do the back-breaking work of keeping the pasture in good shape? Is she going to pick up tons of manure and properly manage it so it doesn’t get into local waterways?
Is she going to sleep in the barn when the horse is colicking and wake up every two hours to change the IV bags? Or slowly walk the horse at 3 a.m. so it doesn’t lie down and twist its colon to death? Is she going to buy 50-pound bags of feed and schlep them to the barn? Is she going to be in the barn, rain or shine, freezing or 105 degrees, twice a day no matter what? Is she going to keep the barn clean?
Is she going to keep a loaded gun by the door in case a predator comes for a horse and disregard her own safety as she runs barefoot to where the dogs are barking in the middle of the night in her pajamas?
I hardly think these animal advocates have the intestinal fortitude to do this for a week, let alone for the life of the animal. And since that is the case, these noble creatures will end up at a butcher, but at least she won’t have to watch the bolt go between their gorgeous eyes and see the terror after years of faithful service pulling a plow for Amish farmers.
To all these advocates: Pick up a manure fork or stop complaining. Let the carriage companies do all of the above for these horses, in return for slow-walking a bunch of tourists around our beautiful city, in a wagon that the horses barely notice.
Joan E. Peters
Irish Luck Farm
Coral Acres Road
Moncks Corner