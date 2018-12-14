Too often when we read about law enforcement it is about policemen shooting a suspect in the line of duty. The media usually tells one side of the story and it nearly always reflects negatively on law enforcement.
My story about the Goose Creek Police Department is very different from those. On March 5, 2016, my son Cody Newland and his friend, Carlos Anderson, were murdered in Goose Creek. Their bodies were taken into the murderer’s back yard, doused with gasoline and burned beyond recognition.
From the moment we got that first call from the police on March 7, the men and women of that department have treated us with great kindness and respect. Long after their investigation was complete, they were willing to talk to us about the case.
Capt. David Soderberg called us twice and was willing to talk at length. The victims’ advocate called me once, just to see how my wife and I were doing and ask if we needed anything from them.
Many times over the years, I would think of more questions about the case. At those times, it was a great comfort to know that I could always call lead investigator Paul Trembley and he would always be willing to talk as long as I wanted to talk.
Recently, when the accused murderer committed suicide, the first call we received was from Detective Trembley. If not for his consideration, it could have been a long time before we learned the truth.
I believe there are many people in law enforcement doing a wonderful job just as those in Goose Creek are doing. We just don’t read about it in the newspapers or see it on the 6 p.m. news.
For those of us who have been victimized in Goose Creek, we know your work and are most appreciative.
Cindi Newland
Dave Newland
Wyndham Knob
Parkersburg, West Virginia