On Oct. 29, 2018, The Post and Courier published an editorial, “The time is right for a carbon tax,” stating that the tax would encourage people and industries to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels. It mentioned that two winners of the 2018 Nobel Prize in economics endorsed a carbon tax and said Congress should put a carbon tax higher on its agenda.
Congress is listening. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act was introduced in the House with bipartisan sponsorship in late 2018 and reintroduced on Jan. 24 as H.R. 763. This legislation would put a fee that would increase annually on the carbon content of fossil fuels to be levied at the mine, well or port of entry. All of the revenue would be placed in a “Carbon Dividend Trust Fund” and returned to taxpayers on a per capita basis.
If passed, it would cut U.S. carbon emissions by at least 40 percent in the first 12 years by providing incentives to utilities, property management companies and industries to invest in clean energy and greater efficiency.
It is good for people. Cleaner air will improve health and save lives, and the dividend will augment the income of families who need it most. It is expected to help create 2.1 million jobs and protect U.S. businesses from unfair competition from countries that don’t follow suit.
It is a conservative, revenue- neutral approach and works through market forces rather than regulations.
Every new climate report stresses the urgency of the need to reduce carbon emissions quickly to forestall the worst consequences of global warming. I invite readers to learn more about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act and to ask our representatives in Congress, Reps. Joe Cunningham and James Clyburn, to move this forward-looking and necessary legislation through committees and bring it to the floor for a vote.
Mark Gould
Ashley Avenue
Charleston