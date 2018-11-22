Presidents stand up to protect the citizens of this country in the face of potential dangers. The definition of "danger to our country" has changed under President Donald Trump. Every day do we face real danger or political deflection?
Russia, North Korea, the FBI, China, immigrants, NATO allies, CNN, minorities, DOJ, Saudi Arabia, DACA, Venezuela, CIA, all have been represented by President Trump with varying degrees of danger.
Most recently, the migrant caravan headed to our border prior to the recent election was characterized in a variety of dangerous terms.
In dangerous times, leaders are counted on to make bold decisions. Was the decision to send troops to the border by Trump about leadership and courage? U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis stated that sending troops was not a political stunt. Did he cover for the president?
Since the mid-term election, the president's rhetoric about the caravan has lessened, the anxiety level reduced. Gen. Mattis said they are there for support. The president said they should shoot if the migrants throw rocks. What is the president throwing at the citizens of this country every week? His presidency is sounding like a boondoggle, which is work or activity that is wasteful or pointless but gives the appearance of having value.
Sid Stark
XXXXXXX
Johns Island
