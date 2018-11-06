I have purchased a new automobile every three years since my first one at age 18. I am now in my mid-80s and, unfortunately, that practice is likely coming to an end.
Why? It’s not because I can’t afford it. It’s because new vehicles these days are equipped with so much technology it boggles the mind. It’s almost to the point that you have to have a degree in engineering to listen to the radio or just start the engine and operate all of the other “stuff” in new vehicles.
Progress? I don’t think so. Aggravation and frustration are the words that come to mind.
But I’ll be gone soon and all the young whippersnappers can purchase and operate these “technological beasts,” because I am pretty sure that they are much better at it than I.
Harry S. Gray
Barrington Lane
Charleston