Re: Captain Sam’s Spit: Why do the builders want to build on this precarious bit of land? Why do the officials who issue permits think this is a feasible site for homes?
Look at Hurricane Florence with countless lives endangered, homes and businesses destroyed and millions of dollars lost.
There are many better sites for homes in South Carolina — sites that won’t bring future grief and loss.
When will the people involved in the Captain Sam’s Spit development open their eyes to the truth that this is not a logical building site?
Adrienne R. Morris
Aylesbury Road
Goose Creek