We need to dispel the notion in the debate over capitalism vs. socialism that it is an either/or situation. No matter how much effort is put into making this country a democratic socialist society, we’re not getting rid of capitalism.
Yes, we must reform capitalism so that it does not perpetuate the unfairness and gross inequality of income that exists today, and to ensure through social programs that we meet the vital needs of Americans, including accessible and affordable health care, affordable college tuition and retirement security.
For those who demean any effort to bring socialism to America, let me say that we already have forms of socialism, i.e., government-run social programs funded by taxpayers like Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and unemployment insurance. We can also add government-run programs such as FEMA, OSHA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Weather Service and the military.
When private enterprise or free-market capitalism cannot or will not meet the crucial needs of the people, then government has an important role to play. Let’s not forget that.
Robert Prahl
Eastern Isle Avenue
Summerville