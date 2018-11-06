In response to Dr. March Seabrook’s letter and the responses by Drs. Bensonhaver and Zealberg. I would challenge you and all S.C. physicians to read S. 212, the proposed SC Compassionate Care Act Bill. If you do, you will find that a bona fide relationship between physician and patient must exist, and smoking marijuana is not a legal way to administer it.
Thousands of published studies have shown its efficacy in treating chronic pain, spasticity in multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease, epilepsy and nausea,
to name a few. Physicians and patients should have both standard-of-care medicine as well as complementary and alternative options. The bill has extensive provisions and safety measures to prevent the illicit use of marijuana, which will continue with or without the legalizing of medical cannabis.
As a S.C. pharmacist, I recognize the problem
Dr. Seabrook pointed out regarding the FDA’s class-ification of marijuana as
a Schedule I drug, preventing medical studies and testing.
It’s ironic that the FDA approved synthetic THC drugs in 1985 (Marinol and Cesamet) and most recently liquid extract CBD oil (Epidiolex).
In the next decade, maybe the FDA will approve other cannabis pharmaceuticals. In the meantime, I would urge physicians to explore and support all treatment options for the benefit of their patients’ health.
Mary S. Murphey
Lakeview Drive
Mount Pleasant