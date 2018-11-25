As we head into the holiday season filled with friends and family, we often start to make resolutions. Often we commit to be healthier, play with our kids more, be more involved in our communities or learn something new.
At the soon-to-open Cane Bay Family YMCA, we will strive to meet those desires. We are nearing opening day for our new $30 million, 54,000-square-foot facility in Berkeley County. Met with numerous delays along the way, we have soldiered on, benefiting from the vision and commitment of our board, our donors and our neighbors.
Our goal has never wavered: We set out to make this one of the best YMCAs in the nation.
Ours will be the first to have a public library where families can bring their children for education and enlightenment. Many classes and programs will be available for children who are not in a traditional schools. And we will offer financial support to those who need it.
Because our funding is private, we have asked the community to help us build this center. We were not given a building, nor did we adapt an existing space at a discount.
One challenge is to settle on pricing that allows us to meet the needs of our community while supporting our staff, facility needs and mortgage.
Recent news coverage and social media discussions have been critical of our pricing. Let us be clear: We have carefully set our membership and service fees to meet or beat our local competition.
We endeavor to be fully transparent about fees, without “nickel and diming” our members. We have even changed some of our initial prices in response to feedback we received.
Of particular concern was our charge of $1 per child for two hours of care, allowing parents and guardians to use the facility. Many decried this as an extraordinary burden.
We listened to that concern and researched other facilities, electing to include child care in the cost of the membership.
This will be a dynamic community center and we want to care appropriately for every member regardless of age. If we find free child care does not allow us to staff the service with highly competent individuals, we may change the pricing later.
We will continue to respond to the needs of our community. So we welcome input. But we also hope the community will give us a chance to prove our value in their lives.
We intend to be good neighbors for decades to come and look forward to growing together.
Paul Stoney
President/CEO
Greater Charleston YMCA
Katie McCravy
Board Chair
Greater Charleston YMCA
Cane Bay Boulevard
Summerville