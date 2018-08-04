After erroneously stating that “China was way worse than anything that Russia could have or did” in reference to the 2016 elections, Katie Arrington quickly backtracked and said, “Of course I believe Russia meddled in our elections.”
She then went on to cite social media and indictments as proof of Russian involvement. Characteristically, there was no mention that the U.S. intelligence community has centered on Russian involvement for more than two years now or that the Trump administration has failed to take steps to prevent such interference from happening again.
Furthermore, when asked about the president’s moral standing (his alleged affairs) she stammered, saying she wasn’t Jesus Christ and wasn’t willing to judge anyone.
Arrington’s lack of knowledge, coherence and candor render her unfit to represent the 1st Congressional District. Joe Cunningham fits the bill.
Steven Morris
Oconee Loop
Mount Pleasant