It was with great disappointment that I read Brian Hick’s Jan. 25 column. It could not have been more off the mark.
I only wish Mr. Hicks could have been at the Jan. 17 James Island Town Council meeting. He would have heard numerous citizens speak passionately on behalf of the Camp Road library, a cornerstone of the community for more than 40 years.
Those who spoke included the associate pastor of James Island Baptist Church, a predominately African-American church just around the corner from the library, and the leader of the Triangle Association, a community group representing a coalition of mostly minority neighborhoods near the library, among many others, black and white, young and old. It was truly a diverse group.
These speakers had various reasons for wanting to preserve the library. One said her 75-year-old mother, an avid reader who didn’t drive, could easily walk to this branch, while another told how both she and her son, a student at Camp Road Middle School, considered the library an easily accessible “safe haven” to spend time after school.
Being a good journalist means being able to get both sides of a story. Mr. Hicks may want to visit his local library to brush up on his professional skills. Based on this column, they have become a bit rusty.
Darren T. Mullinax
Member
James Island Town Council
James Island