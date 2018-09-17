A Sept. 11 Associated Press article was an unfortunate defense of the tennis establishment and the International Tennis Federation: Snobbery and umpires who are always right does not bring order or fairness to the game.
All competitive sports are fraught with fierce emotion, and why not? Bad behavior is not to be condoned, but the game doesn’t need petty rules that are rarely enforced and umpires who act like demagogues. Perhaps the chair umpire was right as far as the rule book goes, but it certainly appeared he was being obtuse, petty and dictatorial, which is counter to the concept of a judge.
He pushed Serena Williams’ buttons. She reacted badly, the judge failed to assess the emotion before it escalated. Two egregiously emotional personalities played into the hands of the winner. The umpire should have known better.
A winner and a loser emerged, but the umpire was the deciding factor as opposed to the quality of play.
Bruce L. Pepchinski
Sound View Drive
Mount Pleasant