The Dec. 21 editorial, “Put history in perspective,” addressed the subject of what, if anything, ought to be done to the Confederate statues in Charleston, but focused on the statue of John C. Calhoun in Marion Square.
I suggest leaving them as they are. Interpretation and the historical background for each is easily found on their inscriptions, through tour guides, history books and Google.
In discussing the Calhoun statue, the editorial emphasized that “ ... the statue wasn’t erected until the 1890s, nearly five decades after Mr. Calhoun’s death.” To put history in perspective, as the editorial calls for, one should refer to the plaque placed on the statue when it was dedicated in 1896. The plaque reads in part, “It replaces one formerly on the same spot, which proved unsatisfactory. The funds for its construction were raised soon after his death in 1850 by the Ladies Calhoun Monument association.”
This plaque is there for all to see but apparently has been overlooked by many. With the onset of the Civil War, followed by federal occupation and reconstruction lasting until 1877, the new statute was by necessity placed on hold. The funds referred to were kept by Mrs. M.A. Snowden throughout these years and afterward until the state of affairs were such that the replacement statue could be erected.
To keep history in perspective, one must study and learn it. A “perspective plaque” would add nothing.
D. Michael Thomas
Indigo Lane
Goose Creek