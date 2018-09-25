I am an SCE&G residential customer waiting for the S.C. Public Utilities Commission to rule on the Base Load Review Act and the Dominion Energy-SCANA buyout proposal. At present, there appear to be only two options.
Dominion’s offer includes an immediate pay-down of the V.C. Summer nuclear debt, reducing electric rates by 7 percent and a payment to the average residential customer of about $1,000.
Dominion would continue to collect the remaining nuclear debt from ratepayers under the Base Load Review Act, presumably for another 20 years. Without the Base Load Review Act staying in force, Dominion insists there will be no deal.
Alternatively, the Legislature is advocating a more punitive outcome for SCE&G and its shareholders. They want to scrap the Base Load Review Act, which made the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station an almost risk-free project for the utilities. Lawmakers would also reduce rates 15 percent (nearly all of the 18 percent surcharge related to the nuclear debt) and require drastically reduced dividends to SCANA shareholders in order to meet debt obligations.
As usual, it is all about the money. First mentioned in Dominion’s publicity campaign is the $1,000 to customers. This is a distraction, of course, a spoonful of sugar to help the medicine go down.
I reviewed the past 12 months’ usage at my home to provide a basis for comparing electric costs going forward — just in case I get that $1,000.
I paid $1,976 for electricity over the 12 months ended July 12. Dominion’s plan would lower my electric rate by 7 percent, or about $138 per year. The Legislature’s proposed 15 percent rate reduction would save me about $296 per year. The difference means $158 in additional costs to me under Dominion’s offer.
The additional $158 per year can be viewed as a 20-year-long payback of the $1,000 incentive check at about 14 percent interest. I would be paying that $1,000 back to Dominion in rates repeatedly every six years and 7 months.
Yes, $1,000 will buy a lot of groceries, or maybe a TV, but not as much as a 15 percent rate cut.
Carey R. Brier
Axtell Drive
Summerville