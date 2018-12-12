The George H.W. Bush funeral proceedings brought a badly needed sense of order, decorum and humanity to our nation. A friend told me that she was able to “escape” for a few hours. Odd way to describe a funeral, but I totally get it.
What surprised me was the intensity of my own emotions. When George W. and James Baker broke down sobbing, so did I. Everything that connects us as human beings was captured during those moments. We can all relate to loss, pain, vulnerability, the fleeting nature of life.
Yet we live in a country that is led by someone who strives daily to rob us of that sense of order, decorum and humanity. We see our connecting tissue ripped apart more and more by language that we would never dream of hearing from President Bush (or any president other than the current one).
We ache for a leader and are tired of being screamed at by a bully. We want to be led to be our best selves, to join in a purpose greater than ourselves, and we need guidance. There lies before us a huge chasm, and for this, we also grieve.
