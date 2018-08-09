Though I have no problem with a ban on bump stocks, I do have another issue. I think banning bump stocks or, for that matter, 3-D printed guns, is nothing but political rhetoric and grandstanding. When politicians can’t solve a problem their solution is to pass another law.
How many shootings have occurred in the tri-county area involving gun that were not stolen or guns used by those who are not supposed to have them? The answer is very few. Enforcing current laws is a better response than passing a new law that a criminal would ignore anyway.
There are no easy or magical solutions to our gun violence problems, but passing more laws will not solve them.
Richard Jackson
Thornlee Drive
North Charleston