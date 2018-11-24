I read with interest the Nov. 12 letter that blamed the press for bullying the president. I have to disagree. You need to really watch these news conferences. It’s not the press that’s being the bully, it is our so-called president who is the bully. If he doesn’t like a legitimate question, he turns it around on the press, mocks reporters and bullies them. This is totally ridiculous and uncalled for.
No other president has acted like this. He acts like a schoolyard bully. There are a lot of things that this president should be focused on besides putting down the news media and blaming everyone else for his corrupt administration.
I have been voting and following politics for more than 50 years, and I have never seen a president who is so full of hate and divisiveness as this president.
There have been a lot of presidents I didn’t vote for and have disagreed with. But I have never had as much fear for this country as I do now because of the hateful, rude, bullying way this president handles things.
Americans need to bring some common sense and sanity back to our government and stop all of this negative, hateful rhetoric.
John Miller
Antler Drive
Charleston