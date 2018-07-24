At the close of the Constitutional Convention, Ben Franklin was asked, “What have we got — a Republic or a Monarchy?” He famously replied, “A Republic, if you can keep it.” So far, we’ve managed to keep it.
However, it appears we’ve elected a president in Donald Trump who would tear it all down. His recent performance at NATO, in the U.K and at the summit with Putin have done great harm to our standing in the world. He continues to denigrate and vilify the institutions that protect our country. He bashes our allies and embraces our adversaries. His statements at the news conference with Putin directly contravened what his director of national intelligence gave him concerning Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Does he not know our history, or understand NATO and what our allies mean to us? Does he not know what it means to dismiss his own national intelligence so cavalierly in front of an adversary?
It appears he doesn’t listen to any of his advisers. Does he listen to anyone? Or does he simply think he’s the smartest one in the room and needs no information? Being president of the United States is an intellectual challenge and requires listening to advisers, not going off half-cocked.
Throughout our history we’ve seen the presidency as a bully pulpit from where its occupant can appeal to our better angels. Instead we have a bully in the pulpit who uses the coarsest language to appeal to our baser instincts. At a time when we need someone to unite us, he does his best to divide us.
He gives out caps with the logo “Make America Great Again.” But he’s doing his best to make America irrelevant, alone and, perhaps, no longer a republic. I hope we don’t look back and say we were once a great nation, but then we elected Donald Trump.
Stanley B. Chepenik
Captain, Navy (Retired)
Buckingham Drive
Charleston