Democrats in Washington can help the president fulfill one of his campaign promises and achieve their own political agenda by drafting an amendment to budget bills (or to any continuing resolutions) that authorizes the president to negotiate an agreement with Mexico to pay for the construction of the wall and further authorizes him to spend any money received from Mexico to pay for the construction.
After all, his pledge was not only to build a wall, but to have Mexico pay for it. Therefore, by passing such an amendment, Democrats and Republicans could address his needs while not inflating the federal budget.
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer could assure the president they are doing their best to enable him to fulfill his pledge.
Gary Corbett Davis
Riverland Terrace
Charleston