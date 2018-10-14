Now Speaker Paul Ryan is backing Donald Trump’s wall or, from a desperate immigrant’s point of view, his tall fence.
Mr. Ryan, who is retiring in November, is stepping up his efforts to erect this so-called wall. It is estimated to cost about $5 billion.
I would like to remind my fellow South Carolinians of the cost our now failed nuclear plant — about $9 billion.
If we must build a wall, let us follow the Chinese and build a magnificent wall we can walk on and admire for years to come. Maybe we could charge Mexican tourists to see it.
