Due to rising sea levels, Charleston faces an increasing threat of flooding as evidenced by Mayor John Tecklenburg making a visit to the Netherlands to see firsthand what has been accomplished in that nation to keep the sea from flooding land, which is generally below sea level.
This is a step in the right direction, but before any serious money is spent, consideration must be given to the porosity of the ground on the Charleston peninsula.
The problem in Charleston is that the ground is extremely porous, which means that water can percolate rather easily and cause flooding in low spots even though the surrounding land is higher than high tide.
In other words, if a seawall is built, the foundation must be deep enough to extend to solid ground, or the sea will just leak under it and still cause flooding.
This “leakage” problem can often be seen near the Holiday Inn where Highway 61 branches off to the right of Highway 17. In this area is a small depression that becomes a pond during a king tide. Even though the road remains perfectly dry, the sea water has “leaked” under the road because of the porous ground.
Before a seawall is built, soil borings will have to be made to check the ground porosity and load-bearing properties. Then the wall would need to extend down to a nonporous level.
Brian Hill
