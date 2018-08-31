Mayor Will Haynie and others on the Mount Pleasant Town Council base their objections to the design of the proposed Medal of Honor Museum on the building’s height, which exceeds town zoning rules. They fear setting a precedent that will allow other buildings of similar height.
They need look no further than the location of the MOH Museum, the Yorktown, for a nonconforming building.
Her masthead height is slightly more than 100 feet above the water. Having been encased in 28 feet of mud since June 10, 1975, when she arrived in Charleston to much fanfare, she is, in all respects, a “building” rather than a ship.
Arthur Field
Confederate Circle
Charleston