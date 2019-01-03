The past year, according to Brian Hicks in the Dec. 30 Post and Courier, will be known as the “Year of the Water.”
Arguably, if Charleston, as well as other parts of the state, cannot adequately fund flood prevention and deal with climate change, it’s likely that residents might have to do some swimming in a future “Year of Deluge.”
While Charlestonians and South Carolinians are pretty familiar with a fellow named Noah, they might have quite a time trying to build their own arks.
Richard Ujvary
Waterlily Way
Summerville