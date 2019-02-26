Well done on publishing Jennifer Rubin’s column, “Graham symbolizes descent of the Grand Old Party,” in the Feb. 12 Post and Courier. The money President Trump may take out of the military construction budget to build his wall along the border with Mexico could delay for an unknown period the building of a needed school for the children of men and women at a military base in Kentucky.
This is just one example of the senator’s deplorable, slavish conduct vis-a-vis President Trump.
Francis X. Archibald
Liberty Midtown Drive
Mount Pleasant