We need to balance our budget and take care of the out-of-control illegal immigration problem at the same time.
As is typical of big government, the answer to immigration so far has been to throw huge sums of money at the problem. We need to come out of the Dark Ages. A wall will not work. The immigrants will either swarm over the wall or dig under it.
Also, if I-526 is a typical example, the wall will take decades to build, if it ever gets completed, and cost overruns will most probably be in the billions.
A virtual wall could use off-the-shelf technology consisting of infrared drones to track the illegal immigrants hiding in the underbrush. This could be put together in a matter of months for a fraction of the cost.
Charles Billings
Rentiers Lane
Moncks Corner