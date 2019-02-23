What will it take for all of our representatives to agree we have a crisis at our southern border? There were more than 58,000 illegal immigrants caught trying to cross our southern border in January 2019 alone.
To put that into perspective, Summerville’s 2018 population was 50,388; Hanahan’s, 24,885; and Mount Pleasant’s, 86,668.
This is not a new problem. According to a Feb. 16 Post and Courier article, there were 1.6 million people caught crossing our border in 2000. That’s more than the entire population of Montana or Rhode Island and just a little below Idaho.
We have a serious problem. Our schools, jails, medical facilities and social programs cannot sustain this.
The government’s No.1 job is to protect its citizens. Meanwhile human trafficking, drugs and weapons are pouring over our southern border. Last month, authorities confiscated 254 pounds of fentanyl. That’s enough to kill 115 million people.
The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency due to a measles outbreak. The governor of Arizona backs the president’s emergency declaration because of crimes being committed by illegal immigrants.
What is our government waiting for? We need to secure our southern border first, build the wall, deport the criminals and improve pathways to citizenship for the hardworking, law-abiding immigrants already here.
Elizabeth Masiowski
Greeley Road
Mount Pleasant