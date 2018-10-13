I am saddened that petty politics are possibly preventing the National Medal of Honor Museum from being built in Mount Pleasant alongside the Yorktown.
My late and dear friend, Elliott Williams, a South Carolina native and Medal of Honor recipient, was instrumental in transferring the museum to the Yorktown from the Intrepid in New York City. He was a past president of the Medal of Honor Society and the most decorated sailor in the history of the Navy.
He also had the vision for a standalone museum next to the Yorktown. He worked tirelessly for it to become a reality for South Carolina. The Medal of Honor Museum complements the Yorktown. Moving the museum elsewhere would have a negative economic impact on the Yorktown as well as Mount Pleasant.
There is no greater way to honor all the recipients of the Medal of Honor.
Personally knowing some outstanding and powerful politicians in Mount Pleasant, I believe they are smarter than to let the Medal of Honor Museum be built anywhere other than Mount Pleasant. I implore these politicians to put their egos aside and get it done.
Kenneth R. Cook
MCPO, Navy (Retired)
Fort Royal Avenue
Charleston