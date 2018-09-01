After reading Ed Buckley’s Aug. 19 column about I-26 traffic solutions, I saw every suggestion except the most obvious one. If you look at a map of Greater Charleston, the only long-term solution that will allow for the massive growth that will happen is to build a beltway that parallels I-526. It should start just north of Awendaw, go through Jedburg and then south of Ravenel.
In addition to that, we must have a highway that goes from I-526 near Clements Ferry, and heads north over this new beltway, then veers left to connect to I-95 north. This would keep thousands of vehicles off I-26 every day.
I know the big question: “How do you pay for all that?” Knowing that trucks tear up the roads and that they are revenue-generating vehicles, we must add a 20-cent tax to each gallon of diesel fuel, which would still be cheaper than many other states.
Most of this tax would be passed on to the products being shipped. I know the port and trucking companies are going to strongly object, but we really don’t have a choice. If trucks and cars form a daily parking lot on I-26, manufacturers such as Boeing, Volvo Mercedes, etc., will find a city with better infrastructure. And South Carolinians will look like a bunch of idiots who couldn’t handle their own growth. Add to that the danger of trapped hurricane evacuees. It’s really not rocket science. Just do it.
Greg Burlos
Planters Rest
Mount Pleasant