I have lived in Charleston for 73 years and really love this fine city. There have been many changes in my lifetime, mostly good.
Charleston is blessed with lots of tourists wanting to see our beautiful city, The Battery at White Point Garden being at the top of the list. I see an ongoing problem of not having a public restroom in that area.
Many years ago there were restrooms under the bandstand in the middle of the garden, but they were closed. As far as I can tell, they are still there.
The nearest public restroom is near Waterfront Park, some distance away. Charleston should spend a few bucks installing restrooms in the garden. Tourists certainly spend lots of money to come here to visit.
I am very proud of Charleston and just trying to make it better.
Ronald D. Rowland
Hawks Circle
Hanahan