As commodore in the flagship Yorktown, I hope your readers read Ron Brinson’s Nov. 3 column concerning the Medal of Honor Museum.
I endorse its location next to the Yorktown. Putting it there would increase visitors to the ship and other areas of historic value.
We should continue to make treasures of our military past. The Charleston area has all the requirements needed.
The design of the building to honor the Medal of Honor recipients doesn’t have any symbolic relation of honor. The location is more important than the architecture.
Herman Speissegger
Murray Boulevard
Charleston