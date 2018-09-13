I am disturbed by the design for the International African American Museum. What are these people thinking?
The cubist architects have designed something that looks like a bunch of plywood held together by 2X4's. Children build this type of building out of milk cartons or blocks. The design is awful. It does not reflect the archetecture of Charleston.
The BAR should ban the building and I would urge Mayor Joe Riley to step back and reconsider his approval.
This museum should mirror buildings of the 1700's and early 1800's. When you walk into this museum, you should look up and get a feeling of how those beautiful people from Africa might have felt as they walked in and were enslaved for life.
It should almost be a hallowed place and a museum memorial.
Please build it right or do not build it at all.
James K. Brumby
N. Lander Lane
Charleston