I see numerous opinions being thrown around about the Medal of Honor Museum proposed at Patriots Point and most seem devoid of facts.
I have seen numerous rants blaming town leadership and various other parties for the woes of the Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, but after reading Mayor Will Haynie’s Oct. 27 column, I feel the organization needs to look inward.
Let’s look at some of the facts. The foundation has $5 million of taxpayer money, and Mount Pleasant promised another $1.5 million along with paying for moving the road. So the town and state have a vested interest in seeing this project happen.
The stability of the foundation as an organization seems to be in question. It recently replaced its CEO and has had 11 board members resign, including Maj. Gen. James Livingston, Mount Pleasant’s own Medal of Honor recipient. He resigned for numerous reasons, including exorbitant salaries for the foundation’s leadership.
Next, the foundation is under contract for its proposed location until 2023. So, its “looking elsewhere” tactic seems to be a stunt to illicit sympathy for its lack of momentum unless it intends on breaking its contract with the state, in which case I would urge state legislators to hold it accountable.
Lastly, the proposed museum design: There is a misconception that the Mount Pleasant’s mayor and Town Council have formally opposed it. But the design hasn’t been presented to council for a vote, though the council approved numerous waivers to help make the project happen.
In numerous articles and letters to the editor, people seem to tiptoe around the elephant in the room — that horrible design. There seems to be a feeling that going against a building to house artifacts of our nation’s most revered servicemen is somehow unpatriotic. Even the Medal of Honor Foundation seems to be perpetuating this idea by paying for social media ad space for articles critical of residents who oppose this albatross of a structure.
As a 25-year military veteran and Mount Pleasant resident, I can say that it is OK to oppose this design because it certainly does not fit within our community. The monolithic structure, more suited for the Washington D.C., mall, is the brainchild of architect Moshe Safdie, who charged $3 million for his services.
One has to question if the architect actually visited the Lowcountry prior to submitting his design. The museum design is twice the allowed height. I have heard residents refer to it as “The Ashtray” and my favorite, “The Hall of Justice.” Simply put, the building is just ugly and would be out of place overlooking Charleston Harbor. I think my neighbor said it best when she saw the unveiling. She just leaned back and said, “Oh, bless his heart.”
Mount Pleasant residents overwhelmingly voted this mayor and council into office because of overdevelopment and the lack of foresight in development. We have all seen what poor planning and unsightly buildings can do to our community.
Medal of Honor recipients deserve a museum befitting their grace and service, and Mount Pleasant residents deserve a museum we can be proud of that fits into our community and our lives.
Howard Capps
Osmond Road
Mount Pleasant