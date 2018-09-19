Our present 1st District South Carolina congressman is fiscally conservative, a true leader who has a reputation for excellent constituent representation. A father of four young men, he fights for protection of our environment. Yet the Republican primary voters replaced him with Katie Arrington who represents not the 1st District citizens but who dances to the tune of our narcissistic president.
Go figure. Was it that her name started with an A and his with an S? Being first on the ballot is an advantage when the electorate is ill-informed, and in a hurry to cast their votes.
She, no doubt, will be a puppet congresswoman subject to the dictates of President Trump.
The Democratic nominee, Joe Cunningham, is a young man of a respected family involved in Kentucky politics. He is not a “been heah.” He is a “come heah.” How liberal or how conservative he is, I don’t know. I do know that he is not from the Lowcountry, he is a lawyer and he is a Democrat. Three strikes and you’re out.
What is one to do? There is a choice we can make. We did it once before; a write-in vote elected Strom Thurmond to the U.S. Senate. We can do this again; we can write-in Mark Sanford. Sanford is independent of Trump. He works for what is best for the country, especially the Lowcountry. The twits will tweet that writing in Sanford’s name will ensure a victory for Ms. Arrington. I think not. If we stick together, we can win.
This is the Lowcountry, the 1st District, a very special place. We don’t need no “come heah.” We need to keep the congressman we have — Mark Sanford.
