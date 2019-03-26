Marcus Newberry and the late Julian Smith get a lot of credit for the bridge run. They both deserve it. While at The Citadel I was taking a turn as chair of the run’s executive committee. We had a lot of challenges then. There was no title sponsor, very few corporate contributors, and we had just lost the event director.
Benita Schlau and Tami Varn led a competent staff and volunteer group, and Benita reluctantly agreed to direct the event for a year. It was a success. People ran across our mountain, but there were no title sponsors, no long-term contributing sponsors, only a fraction of today’s field and wellness activities and no full-time director.
MUSC, once again, came to the table with a long-term solution. Dr. Gil Bradham, with Dr. Newberry’s support, offered the director of their Wellness Center, Julian Smith. He had no experience with such events, but he had the pedigree and enthusiasm, plus a facility capable of supporting the event and future developments.
Julian brought innovation through his insights and sweat equity. His contributions to the event and wellness in the Lowcountry cannot be overstated.
He visited the major events across the country. He secured long-term title and event sponsorships, which led to involving the arts community, fitness and wellness clinics and a close knitting of event partners and the community.
Well done, Julian.
John Smyth
Daniel Island Drive
Daniel Island