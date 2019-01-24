I write this in recognition and appreciation of Julian Smith’s many achievements as race director of the Cooper River Bridge Run and his contributions to the quality of life in the Lowcountry.
In the beginning, the Cooper River Bridge Run was an event started and sustained by many dedicated people supported by public and private institutions. The early years were a struggle to survive, and the race was not yet an established community enterprise. That began to happen with Julian’s appointment as race director.
Julian had a special background and skill set required to transform the run into what it is today. His roots run deep in the community. He was a long-time employee at MUSC, which was instrumental to the start of the run. At MUSC, he worked with Gilbert Bradham, who was a member of the race committee, and he was director of the Wellness/Student Center where so much of the work to prepare for the races was done in the early days.
His dedication to developing the race was evident from the start as he began to expand the boundaries of the event into all aspects of the community. During his long tenure as race director, he visited on a regular basis many of the major runs across the United States, bringing back best practices and new ideas while spreading word about our event. Julian and the Bridge Run are well known in the running world. From far and wide, many a runner has beaten a path to our door. In the process, the Bridge Run enhanced Charleston just as Charleston enhanced the Bridge Run.
The Children’s Run and festival, the handicap race, the hall of fame, the expo, the art competition for Bridge Run posters, the music and the bands, the Taste of the Bridge Run, the donations to local charities, the technical support for other runs and events around the Lowcountry and the generosity of sponsors all were developed to full potential on Julian’s watch. To accomplish these things he pulled together many people and public and private institutions throughout the community.
All this is by way of saying he created an established community enterprise contributing to the fitness, health, recreation, education, economic development and the quality of life in the Lowcountry and all of its people. What was an annual event grew to become a year-round presence with thousands of moving parts. A father is someone who raises a child. Julian Smith is the father of the Cooper River Bridge Run.
Marcus Newberry
Founder
Cooper River Bridge Run
Woodruff Road
Greenville