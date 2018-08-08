At least 10 times each week – sometimes more – I wonder what the SCDOT is or is not doing about the James B. Edwards Bridge over the Wando on I-526, east and west bound. Since the west bound emergency repairs were completed, the truck lane is still closed off with the semi-permanency of concrete abutments. Mysteriously, and without any public notice from the SCDOT, the east bound truck lane of the bridge was then closed.
I rarely see equipment or personnel anywhere on the bridges regardless of the time of day or night. The concrete barriers and PVC posts do little other than to act as a collector of trash and tires. The orange barrels are left scattered on the right of way and in the unkempt grassy areas at the bridge bases. The concrete barriers already show the tire skid marks of collisions, and the PVC posts on the east bound side seem to be nothing more than targets.
Why do the truck lanes continue to be closed? Truck lanes were created to allow slower, bigger commercial trucks out of the smaller and faster-moving car lanes. Without the truck lanes, it’s a free-for-all with cars and trucks dangerously jockeying in and out of position. I strongly recommend that during the height of rush hour, commercial trucks again be restricted to the right lane only in both directions, from Long Point Road to and from the I-26 junction.
I firmly believe that the SCDOT has an obligation to provide the public with immediate and continuing updates on what has been accomplished, what is yet to be accomplished and, more importantly, the safety of these bridges.
Ellen Clark
Nantahala Boulevard
Mount Pleasant