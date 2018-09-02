It has come to my attention that Joe Cunningham, the Democratic candidate for the 1st Congressional District, plans to conduct a “brewery tour” as part of his campaign.
This is an egregious move in my opinion.
Let’s walk through the process. Mr. Cunningham meets people in the community at a bar. What do people normally do at bars? Drink.
So, putting the whole picture together, Mr. Cunningham is setting up a situation in which his people come to meet with him, then may drive home impaired. Does he have plans for these impaired people to call Uber to get them home?
Not only is this poor judgment in general but even worse in the light of his opponent’s unfortunate accident with a drunken driver.
If this is an example of his judgment, what can we expect if he eventually represents us?
Susan Kemmerlin
Northbridge Drive
Charleston