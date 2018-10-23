We read with great interest in the Oct. 15 Health section about the benefits of gathering multiple clinical opinions when facing breast cancer.
At Roper St. Francis Healthcare, it’s never just one person making life-altering decisions for breast cancer patients during the most vulnerable time in their lives.
We know our cancer patients receive better care and superior outcomes when they have multiple clinicians working together for them. This is exactly why Roper St. Francis Healthcare brings together experts from every facet of cancer treatment to examine the diagnosis and treatment plans of each breast cancer patient.
We are the leading Lowcountry provider of breast cancer services, and our cancer care is validated with full accreditation from the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons as well as the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.
Case conferences are attended by a multitude of experts, including our breast surgeons, radiation and medical oncologists, our cancer geneticist, diagnostic radiologists and pathologists, as well as plastic and reconstructive surgeons. We also use these conferences to determine if a patient is a candidate for clinical trials offered at Roper St. Francis Cancer Center.
This multi-disciplinary approach is the cornerstone of the breast cancer care we provide.
Steven Akman, M.D.
Medical Director
Cancer Care, Roper St. Francis Healthcare
Henry Tecklenburg Drive
Charleston
Paul Baron, M.D.
Medical Director
Roper St. Francis
Breast Program
Roper St. Francis Healthcare
Henry Tecklenburg Drive
Charleston