To those who read The Post and Courier series, “Minimally Adequate,” about the sorry state of education in South Carolina and concluded the problem is unconcerned or uninvolved parents, I pose this question: How does an adult who has not learned to read, compute and write under a minimally adequate system of education help his or her child in learning to read, compute and write?
We must break this cycle of illiteracy by coming together as a community to help all students in need, especially those whose parents and grandparents were already failed by our broken system.
Rindy Ryan
Augustus Street
Daniel Island