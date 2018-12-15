The right wing’s wealthiest have riled up and brainwashed many Americans to hate and fear many things: government to maintain civility and necessary protections, a more affordable health care system, scientific studies, minorities and decent wages, which have stagnated over the years.
It is the best tactic they have to distract the working class from realizing that our main problems actually lie with the very economic system the rich have created — a system that benefits the rich almost exclusively as we, the middle class and the working poor, get far less of the American pie.
History has proven “trickle down” does not work. Yet why do we continue to applaud those who pay less than their fair share of taxes (while benefiting most from this country)? Our debt explodes and the only answer is to attack the social safety nets of the poor and the middle class?
We need to grasp the full extent of the disparity gap by acknowledging our representative democracy is becoming an oligarchy.
It is a shame we continue to vote against our own best interests by allowing prejudices and fears to prevail over compassion, reason and the principles on which this country was founded. Meanwhile, infrastructure, educational systems and health care options deteriorate for the masses.
America is like a runaway train speeding toward social and economic disaster, and all too sadly we keep voting for politicians who keep us on the track of our own demise.
Ann Ozark
Diamond Drive
Ladson