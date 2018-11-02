Once more we are reminded of human hatred. We are heartbroken at the level of hate and mean spiritedness that inhabits our world.
As we have learned, there really is no place off limits and no one, no group, is exempt from being a target of evil, whether in a house of worship, a school, a shopping mall or a concert.
Perhaps the most worrisome comments that I have heard about the tragedy at Tree of Life synagogue were that those who survived were meant to live, implying that those who perished were not.
No one was meant to perish. They perished because of the criminal act of someone bent on mass murder. Perhaps these rationalizations are meant to soothe a breaking heart and make sense of tragedy, but for me, they do not honor anyone. Horror and violence against innocents is never “meant to be.” I will not rationalize the incomprehensible. Or the irrational. Or the unfathomable.
I attended the beautiful vigil that took place at the Holocaust Memorial following the tragedy. As always, Mayor John Tecklenburg and community and religious leaders responded immediately and with compassion. We heard caring and instructive voices about tolerance and the need to love our neighbor, the triumph of love over hate.
We remembered history, we remembered those who have suffered and we remembered those who should not be suffering now. After the vigil, we walked to Mother Emanuel Church, and once again we heard from our community leaders, beacons of light in the spiritual and physical darkness.
And then a man appeared with the others at the landing atop the steps, an attorney who is a member of the Tree of Life synagogue.
After an evening of many words, he barely had any left, though a letter was shared by a rabbi written by his daughter. His tears were his words. His tears were his message.
It was at that moment that I truly felt the weight of why I was standing there. Though all were heartbroken, the visceral pain that he carried written on his face was the pain that we witnessed, and in being witnesses we gave comfort and support.
We know all too well the existence of inhumanity. Every day we are reminded. We needn’t look far to see it, in the media or around us, the suffering that is carried and the suffering that is needlessly and criminally inflicted on innocents. And yet, we also see something else. We see mercy, mercy from one soul to another.
I attended a prayer gathering in Charleston a few years ago for relatives of those who had been murdered. When we walked in, we were asked to write our loved one’s name on a piece of paper. During the service, one by one as the names were read, we stood up honoring their memory.
One by one, a room of strangers filled to a hundred or more, kindred spirits standing. One by one we suffer. One by one we grieve. And one by one we heal. Knowing we are not alone is a powerful balm to the soul.
We are bound to each other by our joy. We are also bound by our sorrows and tragedies. And hopefully, we come to be bound to each other by our healing.
Memory eternal or as is said in Judaism, “May their memory be a blessing.”
Jackie Morfesis
Gilmore Road
Charleston